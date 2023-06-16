Reneé Rapp Plots ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ 2023 World Tour

Reneé Rapp – Photo: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Reneé Rapp has announced details of a new world tour for 2023, dubbed the Snow Hard Feelings tour.

The run of dates, which will make up her second headlining tour, will begin at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on September 15. From there, she will travel across the US and Canada, calling at LA’s Greek Theatre, Toronto’s History, and New York’s Terminal 5 among others.

Following the North American leg, Rapp will then head to Europe and the UK in February and March 2024, performing at venues including Paris’ Olympia, Manchester Apollo, and London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

ADVERTISEMENT

In support, Rapp will be joined by Alexander 23 – who produced much of the star’s upcoming debut album – and rising rock star Towa Bird.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 23. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for Rapp’s UK, Canadian, and select US shows from 9am local time on Tuesday (20) through 10pm local time on Thursday (22).

A fan pre-sale will also begin at 9am local time on Wednesday (21). For full dates and to purchase tickets, visit Rapp’s official website.

The tour news follows the announcement of Rapp’s debut album, Snow Angel. She shared a preview of the record with the title track, which captures her poignant ability to spin painful memories into songs meant to soundtrack her journey toward inner strength.

The track showcases the rising star’s growth as a songwriter as she continues to round out her already-multidimensional artistry. “First to arrive, last to leave / What’s misery without company?” she sings in the opening verse, describing the difficulty in keeping up appearances when she’s hurting internally. “I’ll make it through the winter if it kills me / I can make it faster if I hurry / An angel in the snow until I’m worthy / But if it kills me, I tried.”

Pre-order Snow Angel.