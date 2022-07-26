Ringo Starr Shares Look At His ‘Peace & Love’ Birthday Celebrations

Ringo Starr – Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ringo Starr has shared a short video giving fans a glimpse into his special Peace & Love birthday celebrations, which marked the legendary musician turning 82 earlier this month (July 7).

The Beatles drummer and All Starr Band leader held a party in Los Angeles to mark his birthday, with guests including his current All Starrs Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, and Gregg Bissonette, as well as friends Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, Richard Marx, Matt Sorum, Ed Begley Jr, Linda Perry, Diane Warren, Roy Jr, and Alex Orbison.

At the event, Starr helped launch a special message of “peace and love” into outer space via the Artemis Music Space Network and International Space Station. The message was comprised of his 2021 singe “Let’s Change The World” and Starr’s own “Star Song,” which is made up of the music the stars made upon his birth, as mapped out by Artemis.

The data was sent into orbit and circled Earth, beaming its positive messages down to the countries it passed over as well as to stars far out in the universe.

Ringo Starr's Peace & Love Birthday July 7, 2022

“We’ve been doing this now for 14 years and we started in Chicago with 100 people, and now we’re in 30 countries,” Starr said of the annual Peace & Love event. “They’ve celebrated already – we started in Australia and work our way to LA. It’s so nice to see so many people here today.

“I only wanted to be a musician from when I was 13. It really paid off,” he added with a laugh.

Performances on the day came from musicians including Langhorne Slim and Sawyer Fredericks, who played a selection of some of Starr’s music from across his catalog. Meanwhile, fans from across the globe took part in the celebrations, sending in videos from the likes of Tokyo, Moscow, Venice, New York, El Salvador, Guatemala City, and many more. It was also the first time a Peace & Love celebration was held in South Africa, with fans gathering in Yeoville, Johannesburg.

On Starr’s birthday, the legendary musician was the recipient of many special birthday wishes, including from his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney. The Beatles’ social media pages also commemorated the big day with a great video compilation showing clips of Starr in various Beatles projects over the years, alongside McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison.

Visit Ringo’s Peace and Love Metaverse for more information.