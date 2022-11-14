Robert Smith Announces Listening Party To Celebrate The Cure’s ‘Wish’ Reissue
The event takes place on Twitter on Friday, November 25 at 11pm GMT.
Robert Smith has announced a Twitter listening party for the 30th anniversary of The Cure‘s ninth studio album Wish.
The Cure listening party will take place on Friday November 25 at 11pm GMT under the hashtag #WishListeningParty.
Smith will lead the Tweet-along commentary of their classic album backstage following the band’s upcoming show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands.
Released in 1992, Wish features hit singles “Friday I’m In Love,” “High” and “A Letter To Elise.” It reached Number One on the UK albums chart, and Number Two on the Billboard 200 in the US.
The Charlatans frontman and host Tim Burgess told NME: “I went to see The Cure in 1984 and it remains one of my favourite ever gigs. I fell in love with Wish when it came out and still play it on a regular basis – amazing that it was released 30 years ago.
“To have Robert Smith hosting a Listening Party is a dream come true – to think that he’s doing it in their dressing room, after a show is mind-blowing.”
This summer, The Cure announced a 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Wish’, containing 24 previously-unreleased tracks.
The band kicked off their 2022 world tour in Latvia in October, debuting new tracks “Alone” and “Endsong.” The tracks were followed by further debuts including “And Nothing Is Forever,” “I Can Never Say Goodbye” and “A Fragile Thing” offering a sense of what to expect from forthcoming new album Songs Of A Lost World, which Smith said was “almost finished” back in May.
The Cure are currently on their UK and European tour – you can find remaining tour dates below.
NOVEMBER 2022:
14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France
15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France
17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany
18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France
19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland
21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany
22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany
23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium
25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – STADE, Lievin, France
28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France
DECEMBER 2022:
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England.