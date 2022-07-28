The Cure Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Wish’

The Cure - Photo: Paul Cox

Wish was The Cure’s 9th studio album, released on April 21, 1992 It became the band’s best selling album, reaching No. 1 in the UK and No.2 in the US, where it was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Alternative Music Album category. The album yielded three hit singles, with “High” in March 1992, which reached No. 8 in the UK, the evergreen “Friday I’m In Love” in May 1992 and “A Letter To Elise” which was released in October 1992. That year’s ‘Wish’ tour would be the Cure’s most extensive, with 111 shows in 21 countries.

The new deluxe 3CD 45 track edition of Wish includes 24 previously unreleased tracks 4 more that are new to CD and digital. CD1 contains the original Wish album newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The second disc features 21 previously unreleased demos, including four studio vocal demos from 1990 and seventeen instrumental demos from 1991, 9 of which are previously unreleased songs. The third CD in the set features the four tracks from the mail order only cassette ‘Lost Wishes’ released in 1993, which have never appeared on CD or digitally. “Uyea Sound” from that cassette can be heard as a digital single now.

Also included are the previously unreleased song “A Wendy Band” from the 1992 Manor Studio sessions, a previously unheard mix of the epic live favourite “From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea”, as well as five rare 12” mixes. Finally, closing the set is an unheard live version of “End” from Paris Bercy in October 1992.

The prolific period of recording Wish began with demo sessions at The Live House in Cornwall and continued at Farmyard Studios in the Cotswolds. “We got around forty songs put down during those two sessions”, recalls Robert Smith, “we were on fire!”

On arrival at The Manor, a residential studio in Oxfordshire, in September 1991, the band all bought bicycles. Robert Smith: “There was a pub down the nearby canal path, and most early evenings we’d cycle down there for a livener or two. I was the only one ‘un cool’ enough to have a bike with lights, so I was always at the back on the way there, and always at the front on the way back… I still can’t believe we never ended up in the water.”

From the start of the recording, Smith h ad a clear vision of what Wish should be. The overall sound was in my head from the start. We used a pretty small palette of sounds, as we did with Disintegration, but managed to create a lot of different kinds of song with it. I think Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss was more of a reference than Disintegration.”

Listening back to the album in 2022, Smith has said, “There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful. “Trust” is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and “To Wish Impossible Things” is another gorgeous, melancholic piece… in fact it could well be my favourite song on the record.”

When Wish was completed, Smith felt that they had achieved everything they had set out to do, but there was a glitch In the studio control room. “It all sounded excellent, but I got too busy sorting out our upcoming concerts to properly oversee the mastering. It was too late to do anything about it; the album was out, and we were off around the world again. It has really bugged for me for a very long time Remastering the album earlier this year has finally given Smith the chance to address this It has taken 30 years, but finally, finally my Wish has come true.”

Wish: CD1 Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios:

“Open”

“High”

“Apart”

“From The Edge of The Green Sea”

“Wendy Time”

“Doing The Unstuck”

“Friday I’m In Love”

“Trust”

“A Letter To Elise”

“Cut”

“To Wish Impossible Things”

“End”

CD2 Demos – All previously unreleased versions. (*Unreleased track)

“The Big Hand” [1990 Demo][final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

“Cut” [1990 Demo] aka “Away” [final version appears on WISH]

“A Letter To Elise” [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” [final version appears on WISH]

“Wendy Time” [1990 Demo] [final version appears on WISH]

“This Twilight Garden” [Instrumental Demo] [final version on B-side to High 7″]

“Scared As You” [Instrumental Demo] [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12″]

“To Wish Impossible Things” [Instrumental Demo] [final version appears on WISH]

“Apart” [Instrumental Demo] [final version appears on WISH]

“T72” [Instrumental Demo]*

“Now Is The Time” [Instrumental demo]*

“Miss van Gogh” [Instrumental demo]*

“T6” [Instrumental Demo]*

“Play” [Instrumental Demo] [final version on B-side to High 12″]

“A Foolish Arrangement” [Instrumental Demo] [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12″]

“Halo” [Instrumental Demo] [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7″]

“Trust” [Instrumental Demo] [final version appears on WISH]

“Abetabw” [Instrumental Demo]*

“T8” [Instrumental Demo]*

“Heart Attack” [Instrumental Demo]*

“Swing Change” [Instrumental Demo]*

“Frogfish” [Instrumental Demo]*

CD3: ’Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased.

(*Unreleased track **Unreleased version)

“Uyea Sound” [Dim-D Mix] [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

“Cloudberry” [Dim-D Mix] [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

“Off To Sleep…” [Dim-D Mix] [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

“The Three Sisters” [Dim-D Mix] [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

“A Wendy Band [Instrumental]*

“From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea”[Partscheckruf Mix]**

“Open [Fix Mix]” [B-side to High 12″]

“High [Higher Mix]” [High 12″]

“Doing The Unstuck” [Extended 12” Mix]

“Friday I’m In Love” [Strangelove Mix] [Friday I’m In Love 12″]

“A Letter To Elise” [Blue Mix] [A Letter To Elise 12″]

“End” [Paris Live 92]**