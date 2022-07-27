Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share Cover Of Radiohead’s ‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’

Rodrigo Y Gabriela - Photo: Ebru Yildiz (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

GRAMMY Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared an ambitious new cover version of the Radiohead classic, “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official visualizer also premiered today at YouTube.

Recorded by Rodrigo y Gabriela in their studio in Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Mexico, “Weird Fishes” marks the duo’s first new release since last year’s GRAMMY Award-nominated version of Metallica’s “The Struggle Within.” Additional new music will follow later this year.

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi (Radiohead Cover) (Official Visualizer)

“When I was young, I never took a close look into Radiohead’s music,” says Rodrigo. “I was the typical metal head and the typical metal head in the 80s and 90s was pretty much a closed-minded character who rarely took a risk listening to alternative bands. It was not until we met John Leckie, who produced our first album in 2006 and Radiohead’s first two albums in the early 90s, that they got my attention.

“They evolved from being an Alt band, to being a cool band, to being a really interesting band – until last year while having a coffee in one of my restaurants I have in Mexico, ‘Weird Fishes’ started playing in the background. I knew it was them, but I didn’t know the song, and after I left I immediately looked it up on Spotify. As soon as I listened to it loud and clear I knew we had to make a Rodrigo y Gabriela version of it. A day or two after, I showed it to Gab and she was as hooked as I was. It’s such an intricate song if you want to play it the way they do. We were happy with the results though.”

Rodrigo y Gabriela are currently in the midst of a busy international live schedule, with North American dates getting underway September 14 at Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA’s Sunset Center and continuing through the month.

Buy or stream “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi.”