Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share Propulsive New Single ‘The Eye That Catches The Dream’

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared “The Eye That Catches The Dream.” The track–which shifts from stark opening notes to a glorious whirlwind of galloping rhythms, sweeping strings, and brightly bubbling effects–heralds the duo’s new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, arriving via ATO Records on April 21.

The Eye That Catches The Dream

A special deluxe vinyl edition will be available exclusively at the band’s website, limited to 2,000 copies and featuring a translucent “Galaxy” custom-colored LP in a gatefold package alongside a bonus LP collecting all nine tracks from last year’s deeply metaphysical Stages project on opaque “Galaxy” custom colored vinyl.

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s GRAMMY Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts…A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet–a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation. Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album includes such recent singles as “Egoland” and “Descending To Nowhere.”

“Descending To Nowhere” had its world premiere with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature via Consequence and was quickly named by Paste as of one of “The 10 Best Songs of February 2023,” hailing it as “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.”

The track landed a No.1 Most Added hit at College Radio outlets nationwide and is currently receiving major international airplay at tastemaker stations like Los Angeles, CA’s KCRW, Minneapolis, MN’s The Current, Austin, TX’s KUTX, the UK’s BBC 6 Music, France’s Radio FIP, and Columbia’s Radionica.

Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts…A New World with a robust international touring schedule beginning April 24 with a sold-out show at London, England’s historic Roundhouse. North American headline dates get underway May 18 at Sugarland, TX’s Smart Financial Centre and then continue until early July.

