Listen To Rodrigo Y Gabriela’s New Single ‘Egoland’

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Photo: Ebru Yildiz (Courtesy of Big Hassle Media)

Rodrigo y Gabriela has returned with the second single from its new album. The track, “Egoland,” elaborates on the sonic and spiritual explorations of the album with unexpected elements enhancing their characteristic guitar proficiency including reverb-drenched slide guitar.

In Between Thoughts…A New World, will arrive everywhere via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. The band is also offering a deluxe version of the album on vinyl exclusively at their website. This limited edition of 2,000 units includes all 9 Stages tracks on an opaque “Galaxy” custom color LP in addition to the album on a translucent “Galaxy” custom color LP in a gatefold package. All pre-orders are available now.

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Egoland (Official Audio)

Rodrigo y Gabriela’s eagerly awaited follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Mettavolution and first full-length collection in four years, In Between Thoughts…A New World arrives as one of the duo’s most revelatory offerings yet–a spontaneously composed unified work primed to bring about the same expansion of consciousness that inspired its creation.

Self-produced by Rodrigo y Gabriela at their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico, the album–which sees the guitar duo expanding their traditional approach to include inventive electronic and orchestral elements–was heralded by their first single, “Descending To Nowhere.” The song was accompanied by a music video directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio.

Consequence premiered the song and video with an in-depth and illuminating “Origins” feature, while Paste featured it in its best 10 songs of February list saying the song has, “an irresistible groove that builds and ebbs as it showcases delicious electric licks and the promised orchestral swells.”

The song was the No.1 most added at college radio and is currently getting airplay at tastemaker stations such as KCRW (LA), The Current (Minneapolis), KUTX (Austin), BBC Radio 6 (UK), Radio FIP (France), and Radionica (Colombia).

Rodrigo y Gabriela will mark the arrival of In Between Thoughts…A New World with a robust international touring schedule that includes a North American headlining tour set to get underway May 18 at Houston, TX’s Smart Financial Centre.

Pre-order In Between Thoughts…A New World.