Rodrigo Y Gabriela Share Video Mini-Series

Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared “Stage 1: Aware of Being Aware,” the final installment in a new cycle of nine deeply metaphysical mini videos streaming now on YouTube.

Directed by acclaimed Mexican filmmaker/broadcaster Olallo Rubio, a complete compilation of all nine Stages clips premieres today (12/7) at the duo’s official YouTube channel.

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Stages (9 Video Compilation)

“‘The Stages’ represent the idea of our ever-lasting presence as awareness,” say Rodrigo y Gabriela, “as the only reality there is prior to the existence of our physical body, and any other object that forms what we know as our personalities; meaning, our thoughts, feelings, perceptions, memories, etc.

“We are not preaching or suggesting the way we seemingly experiment with life is the only way to liberate ourselves from unnecessary suffering, we just want to share our own experience based on the origins of “Advaita Vedanta,” or most commonly known these days as non-duality. This recognition of our true nature is where the path of no resistance meets the limitless, endless love and happiness we have always been.

“This nine-minute visual, brilliantly directed by Olallo Rubio, is the introduction for our new album, which will expand on the non-dual concept and the recognition of the ‘I’ prior to everything else. On the untouchable screen on which the movie of our apparent finite reality happens, who do you think we truly are? The screen or the movie?”

Each of the nine pieces excerpted on the “Stages” mini videos heralds a groundbreaking new full-length work from Rodrigo y Gabriela, with more music and robust international touring scheduled for 2023. Upcoming dates include a very special April 24, 2023, performance at London, UK’s Roundhouse as part of its In the Round Festival, the renowned annual festival that sees an eclectic mix of artists presenting intimate gigs in a fully seated, circular stage setting.

