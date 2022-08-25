Listen To Rodrigo Y Gabriela Take On Mozart’s ‘Symphony No.25 In G minor, K. 183, First Movement’

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

GRAMMY Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared an exquisite new rendition of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183, First Movement.”

“This piece of art has been with me since I saw the trailer for the Milos Forman film, Amadeus,” says Rodrigo. “I was probably 10 or so, and I loved it forever. The film is one of my favorite films ever, but that piece had something very special and stuck with me. Last year while we were on hold, I started messing with it and started to record. I don’t read music, so I listened to many different versions played by the best orchestras in the world and picked by ear each line from the oboes to the cellos to the violins and started putting together the arrangement for seven guitars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodrigo y Gabriela - Symphony No. 25 In G Minor, K.183 First Movement (Mozart Cover)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“So, I recorded my lines and worked on Gab’s lines, I didn’t think she’d be interested in putting this out as Rodrigo y Gabriela. Once she saw her lines and recorded them, she was well up for it! We love the result because we had to use different tunings for some of these lines but it worked!”

Recorded by Rodrigo y Gabriela in their studio in Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, Mexico, “Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183, First Movement” is featured on a two-track single alongside the duo’s ambitious new cover version of the Radiohead classic, “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi.” The track–which marked Rodrigo y Gabriela’s first new release since last year’s GRAMMY Award-nominated version of Metallica’s “The Struggle Within”–is joined by an official visualizer.

“When I was young, I never took a close look into Radiohead’s music,” says Rodrigo regarding their Radiohead cover. “I was the typical metal head and the typical metal head in the 80s and 90s was pretty much a closed-minded character who rarely took a risk listening to alternative bands. It was not until we met John Leckie, who produced our first album in 2006 and Radiohead’s first two albums in the early 90s, that they got my attention.”

Buy or stream “Symphony No. 25 in G minor, K. 183, First Movement.”