Rolling Stones Announce Colored Vinyl Mono Box Set Featuring 16 LPs

The Rolling Stones’ entire released studio output of the 1960s is to come together on the limited edition The Rolling Stones In Mono: Limited Edition Color Vinyl 16LP Box Set.

Each title is being pressed onto a different colored vinyl disc, in a collection that will be released on January 20, 2023 internationally, ex-North America. It comprises 14 mono albums, featuring all of their albums released between 1963 and 1969 as well as a special two-part collection called Stray Cats. This represents 2 LPs of singles A- and B-Sides and the tracks from the group’s The Rolling Stones EP, which came out in January 1964 ahead of their first album.

Stray Cats gathers together every Stones track that isn’t on the other 14 discs, a total of 24 additional songs. They include the group’s first two singles, “Come On” and “I Wanna Be Your Man” and their respective UK B-sides, “I Want To Be Loved” and “Stoned.” Also among the early tracks in that part of the collection are “Fortune Teller,” “Bye Bye Johnny” and the second version of “Poison Ivy.” The second Stray Cats disc has the hits “19th Nervous Breakdown,” “We Love You,” “Street Fighting Man,” and others.

The limited edition set is also numbered and includes a 48-page “lie-flat” booklet featuring a 5,000-word essay by Rolling Stone writer David Fricke as well as color photos. All the music was astered in Direct Stream Digital (DSD) from the original mono master recordings, by the acclaimed Grammy-winning mastering engineer Bob Ludwig, with lacquer cutting by Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios.

The set contains both the UK and US versions of the Out Of Our Heads and Aftermath albums of 1965 and 1966 respectively. It also acknowledges the differing versions of both that debut LP, 1964’s The Rolling Stones, and 1967’s Between The Buttons, including both incarnations of each.

