Rolling Stones’ RS No.9 Carnaby Store Launches Autumn/Winter Collection 

Rolling Stones collection - Photo: Courtesy of RS No.9 Carnaby

The Rolling Stones’ flagship store RS No.9 Carnaby is marking the changing season by presenting an Autumn/Winter 2022 clothing collection. It’s described as a “rebellious take on the classical elegance of the traditional prep movement.” As with previous sets, the new one draws on the band’s rich heritage and archive of iconography and graphics.

The collection, the latest to be launched in the band’s 60th anniversary year, features modern design interpretations on sporty varsity jackets and uniform argyle sweaters in a “twisted academia” theme. Classical typefaces and motifs undergo a mash-up with the classic Stones iconography. The pieces feature statement fabrics and heritage patterns as well as freshly colored argyles, stripes and tweed patterns.

A running visual theme throughout the AW22 collection is the lion image from the Bridges to Babylon album and tour of 1997, in which it is reinterpreted as a crest, displayed across the chest of such pieces as the winter knitted jumper and the menswear silhouette of the season, the sweater vest.

‘Security’ theme

Other highlights include the Varsity Jacket and the 1970s style classic houndstooth blazer, emblazoned with “Security” typography. A range of T-shirts adds to the new collection of autumn and winter essentials. All are available now at the global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street in London, and for worldwide shipping at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk. Clothing prices begin at £25 and sizes range from S to XXL.

ADVERTISEMENT

As reported, the official promo film for the Stones’ 1967 hit “We Love You,” directed by Peter Whitehead, is now on their official YouTube channel, as are both films made for the 1968 anthem “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” by Michael Lindsay Hogg.

In other news, drummer Charlie Watts was honored last week, just after the first anniversary of his passing, in tribute concerts at one of his favorite jazz clubs, the Blue Note in New York. Two shows a night took place from August 29-31, and a stellar band featuring live Stones band members Bernard Fowler, Darryl Jones, and Tim Ries were joined by special guests Randy Brecker (29) and John Pattitucci (30 and 31).

Listen to the best of the Rolling Stones on Apple Music and Spotify.