Salt-N-Pepa To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Salt-N-Pepa will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 4.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that the duo – Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) – will be feted at a ceremony next week to celebrate the unveiling of their name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Salt-N-Pepa’s star will be placed in the Recording category, marking the 2,739th star on the Walk of Fame. It will be located at 6213 Hollywood Boulevard, with the unveiling ceremony set for 11:30am local time on November 4.

MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante have signed on as guest speakers for the ceremony, which will be livestreamed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website.

“This upcoming star ceremony honoring Hip-Hop pioneers Salt-N-Pepa will honor the amazing ’80s music we all love and so many grew up with,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez told Billboard in a statement. “We’re placing these ladies of Hip Hop royalty adjacent to Amoeba Music and right next to the Walk Of Fame star of another Queen of Hip Hop, Missy Elliott!”

Salt-N-Pepa shared a screenshot of the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday, captioning the post, “We are honored and excited!”

Earlier this year, the girls’ signature hit “Push It” was reimagined in a Doritos Super Bowl commercial. The minute-long spot featured Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth covering the hit.

The commercial centered on a jungle explorer who accidentally drops bags of Flamin’ Hot Doritos and Cheetos while climbing a tree. The open bags leave some sloths to try their first bite. The song starts as one of them joyfully lets out an “Ah,” which doubles as the opening instrumental.

Salt-N-Pepa originally released “Push It” in 1987 as a vinyl B-side to their song, “Tramp.” However, after the duo put the song out as a single in 1988, as a “Mixx-It” remix by DJ Cameron Paul, it became their biggest hit yet. It peaked at No.19 on the Billboard Charts and also earned them a 1989 Grammy nomination in the first-ever Best Rap Performance category.

