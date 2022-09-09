Selena Gomez Previews Intimate Apple TV+ Documentary ‘My Mind & Me’

Selena Gomez - Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Throughout her nearly two decades-long career, Selena Gomez has allowed fans to enter her world through her music, acting endeavors, and philanthropic efforts. Now, the multi-hyphenate is pulling back the curtain for her most intimate release to date: the forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, directed and produced by Alek Keshishian.

Though the film’s release date has not yet been shared, Gomez took to social media to share a preview of the documentary title card being presented in an empty theater. “Wanna hear a part to my story,” she wrote in the caption. “My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus.”

In a release, My Mind & Me is described as a peek inside the highs and lows of Gomez’s world as she continues to build her legacy on and off-screen and in and out of the studio. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” the description reads. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Gomez has mostly been quiet on the music front since the release of her Spanish-language EP Revelación in 2021. In the interim, she has teamed up with Coldplay and Rema for special collaborations.

Still, Gomez has had her focus set towards a number of television projects, including the Emmy Award-nominated Hulu series Only Murders in the Building on which she serves as executive producer in addition to starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Her HBO Max cooking series Selena + Chef recently returned for its fourth season on the streaming platform while she has also set her sights on developing a reboot of the eighties classic Working Girl, on which she will serve as producer.

