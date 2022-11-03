SG Lewis Returns With New Song And Video ‘Lifetime’

SG Lewis - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

British singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ SG Lewis has shared “Lifetime,” a new taste of his forthcoming album. The music video was directed by Jason Lester.

Speaking on the track, SG Lewis explains: “I think that ‘Lifetime’ could be my favorite record I’ve ever made. I wrote it with my friends Ed Drewett, Reuben James, and J Moon late one night at Decoy Studios, and the song is largely about Ed and his wife. It’s a song that channels inspiration from a lot of the music I grew up listening to and holds a very special place in my heart.”

SG Lewis - Lifetime

“Lifetime” follows the news of SG Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & HigherLove, which is due out January 27, 2023, via Astralwerks. The new album finds the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer building on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves. On one end of the spectrum, he crafts nocturnal bangers, and on the other end, he accesses a higher level of pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock.

It’s a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts from a diverse array of production talent and includes an exciting collection of guests including the likes Tove Lo, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye, plus more to be announced, alongside SG’s own vocals, which are featured more prominently than ever before.

Talking about the album, SG Lewis reveals, “The album is clearly split into two worlds. AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist.

“The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before.”

Pre-order AudioLust & HigherLove.