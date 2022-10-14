SG Lewis Recruits Tove Lo For Euphoric ‘Call On Me’

Tove Lo and SG Lewis – Photo: Courtesy of PMR Records

SG Lewis has recruited Tove Lo for “Call On Me,” the euphoric latest single from his upcoming new album, which will arrive in January.

Co-produced with Lewis’ close friend and long-term collaborator T.E.E.D., the track serves up an obsessive ode to love that propels listeners straight to the heart of the dancefloor.

“I tried to do a song in the vein of ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’,” SG Lewis said in a press release. “It captures the feeling of lust before any regrets or breakdown in those emotions. It’s just about lusting after someone. Tove ran with the idea, and it’s a really fun record.”

SG Lewis - Call On Me (with Tove Lo)

The track is the producer’s second collaboration with the multi-platinum Swedish superstar. He also produced her song “Pineapple Slice,” which appears on her new album Dirty Femme, released today (October 14).

“Call On Me” will feature on Lewis’ second full-length album AudioLust & Higher Love, which will be released on January 27, 2023, via PMR/EMI Records. The record builds on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves: on one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on. On the other end, he accesses a higher level of timeless pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence.

As well as the team-up with Lo, the new album will also feature the recently-released single “Vibe Like This,” which starred Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye, plus “Something About Your Love.”

The British star is currently on a tour of the US, which will include a date at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on November 4 and conclude in Portland, OR on November 12. For more details and tickets, visit Lewis’ official website.

