SG Lewis Announces ‘AudioLust & HigherLove,’ Shares Two New Tracks

SG Lewis - Photo: Lauretta Suter (Courtesy of High Rise PR)

Ahead of his 2022 North American headlining tour this October, London-based singer-songwriter, producer, and DJ SG Lewis has announced his forthcoming second studio album AudioLust & HigherLove, set to be released on January 27, 2023 via Astralwerks.

To celebrate the announcement, SG Lewis has shared a new double single including the album’s euphoric opening track, “Infatuation,” and LP highlight “Vibe Like This,” which features GRAMMY-nominated powerhouse Ty Dolla $ign and LA rising star Lucky Daye. Also out now is a Jason Lester-directed video for “Vibe Like This,” which features appearances from all three of the track’s stars.

SG Lewis, Ty Dolla $ign, Lucky Daye - Vibe Like This

On AudioLust & HigherLove, Lewis builds on the kaleidoscopic future-disco of his debut album times, in an expansive and ambitious record made of two halves: on one end of the spectrum, he crafts the kind of nocturnal bangers that dancefloors, underground raves, pool parties, and festivals subsist on. On the other end, he accesses a pop ecstasy anchored by just the right amount of breezy hook-laden rock, organic instrumentation, and vocal eloquence.

He suits one mood to the adrenaline rush of your wildest night out, and he tailors another to the blissful ride home at sunrise. It’s a diverse collection of classic but deeply contemporary cuts and includes a blockbuster collection of guests, alongside SG’s own vocals which are featured more prominently than ever before.

“The album is clearly split into two worlds,” SG Lewis explains. “AudioLust is the darker, lusty, infatuated, short-lived, and ego-driven version of love. The second half represents a much deeper, actualized, and fulfilled version of love. Songs fall on either half of the record. I feel like I exist in the space between DJing and being an artist. The bulk of the album was written across a series of intensive studio residencies in the height of the pandemic, with the help of some incredibly talented friends, and allowed me to explore myself as an artist in a way that I would never have dared before.”

Pre-order AudioLust & HigherLove.