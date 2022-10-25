Shania Twain To Headline Inaugural Concert At Nashville’s Geodis Park

Shania Twain - Photo: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

Shania Twain is set to return to Nashville for her first show in the city in five years on June 7, 2023. The one-night only concert will also feature Kelsea Ballerini and Breland, and will be the first concert to take place at GEODIS Park since the soccer stadium opened in May.

Shop the best of Shania Twain’s discography on vinyl and more.

“I’m going out to Nashville! I’m feelin’ alright, gonna let it all hang out. Wanna make some noise, really raise my voice. Yeah, I wanna scream and shout. No inhibitions, make no conditions, get a little outta line. I ain’t gonna act politically correct, I only wanna have a good time!” Twain says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are truly excited to bring our first concert to GEODIS Park,” shares Ian Ayre, CEO of Nashville Soccer Club. “Hosting top artists for concerts was one of the key focuses for our stadium design and it is fantastic to see this come to fruition. So many people have worked so hard to get to this point for soccer and for music and we could not be happier than to have Shania Twain be our first announced artist to perform at GEODIS Park.”

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 28 at LiveNation.com, with $1 of every ticket purchased being donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship, including one-on-one consultations, academic support, and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs in the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse.

Last month, Shania unveiled her first new single since 2017, “Waking Up Dreaming”. The single served as her first release with her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records. Twain also released a video for the single, which was directed by Isaac Rentz.

Visit GEODIS Park’s official website for more information.