Sigrid Shares Brand New Track ‘Everybody Says They’re Fine’

Sigrid has shared a brand new track “Everybody Says They’re Fine,” from the new, extended edition of her recent album How To Let Go. You can listen to the new track below.

The Norwegian singer’s second studio album, How To Let Go came out in May, and she’s just begun a rescheduled UK and Ireland headline tour behind the record, which will take her to London’s Wembley Arena among other dates.

The new edition of How To Let Go features an expanded tracklist of the regular album, and a second side labelled ‘up close’, with a series of acoustic renditions of songs from the album and other alternate versions.

“”Everybody Says They’re Fine” is a song Askjell and I wrote for the album almost two years ago (!), but wanted to save it for a special moment, so here we are!” Sigrid said in a statement.

“It’s a song about pressure and just not feeling at your best. I usually try to come to some sort of a conclusion in my choruses, because I find so much joy and release in singing my songs live and feel like there’s a solution or a good takeaway to things, but for this one we decided to just go with that feeling and just say it as it is.”

How To Let Go saw the singer-songwriter undergo a grand transformation by shedding the weight holding her back. “The concept of ‘how to let go’ is the thread that runs through the album and through my life – just letting go of things you say, of people that have hurt you, or situations where I have been stupid,” Sigrid shared in a statement at the time of the original version’s release. “Life is about letting go and moving on. It sounds so simple, but it never is.”

Sigrid’s UK and Ireland tour began in Liverpool on November 4. See the full list of remaining dates below.

Sigrid plays the following UK and Ireland shows:

November 8 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 9 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

November 10 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

November 12 – The SSE Arena, Wembley

November 24 – 3Arena, Dublin.

Pre-order How To Let Go (Special Edition).