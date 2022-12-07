New Short ‘The Simpsons Meet The Bocellis In Feliz Navidad’ Coming To Disney Plus

'The Simpsons meet The Bocellis' - image courtesy of Disney Plus/Universal Music Group

Christmas is coming early this year for fans of The Simpsons! Today, Disney+ announced that the new short The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’ will launch December 15 exclusively on the streaming service.

In the upcoming short from The Simpsons, Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

On December 15, Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia Bocelli will also release the new single “Feliz Navidad” featured in the short and off their new album, A Family Christmas.

The festivities continue December 17 as The Simpsons celebrates 33 years since its first episode aired in 1989. The first 33 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available to stream on Disney+.

The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad’ is the latest in a collection of shorts from The Simpsons created exclusively for Disney+. The previously released shorts ‘Welcome to the Club,’ ‘When Billie Met Lisa’ (Emmy nominated), ‘Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’’ (Emmy nominated), ‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ and ‘The Simpsons in Plusaversary’ are currently available on Disney+.

From Creator Matt Groening and Developed by James L. Brooks and Sam Simon the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.

Currently airing its record-annihilating 32nd season, The Simpsons has won 35 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 9 Environmental Media Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards and 13 Writers Guild of America Awards. The Simpsons was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and in 2019 received the Institutional Peabody Award. It was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short ‘The Longest Daycare.’ This was followed by the theatrical short ‘Playdate with Destiny’ (2020) and the Disney+ exclusive ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap’ (2021).

