Skip Marley To Perform At Opening Of The Bob Marley Experience In Los Angeles

Skip Marley - Photo: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

Skip Marley is preparing a very special live performance set to take place at the Bob Marley One Love Experience grand opening night in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 at the Ovation in Hollywood.

To celebrate the news, Skip Marley is confirmed to appear on CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight, January 23.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience, lasting 12 weeks, will be a multi-sensory experience showcasing never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia, while immersing visitors in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single “Jane” featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, “Jane” was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip’s No.1 single “Slow Down” with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others. Recorded in Miami, the single comes with an official music video directed by Mid Jordan, featuring both Marley and Starr.

Skip Marley earned his first RIAA Gold certified single for the No.1 global smash “Slow Down” with Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. With over 200 million global streams, the song became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley family history, and elevated Skip to over 440 million total global artist streams.

It was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart. At the same time, Skip became the first Jamaican-born artist inside the Top 15 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in nearly a decade and a half (since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole in 2006 with “When You Gonna Give It Up to Me”). The track spent three weeks at No.1 at R&B Radio. Skip was nominated for two Grammy Awards (Best R&B song and Best Reggae Album) and two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.

Visit the Bob Marley Experience’s official website for more information.