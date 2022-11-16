SleazyWorld Go Shares Video For ‘Vanish Mode’

SleazyWorld Go - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Coming off a busy week with the release of his mixtape Where The Shooters Be, SleazyWorld Go isn’t taking his foot off the gas. He has shared the video for “Vanish Mode,” a standout from the 21-track mixtape.

On “Vanish Mode,” Sleazy raps about his dedication to his city and his crew, “I put the trenches on my shoulders, threw the hood up on my back/She like ‘these kids keep getting killed,’ I promised my mama I ain’t gon’ lack.” In the video, Sleazy and his crew roll several suburban SUVs deep, mobbing around the town and making stops at the gas station and a smoke shop before playing a packed show and riding out in Range Rovers.

SleazyWorld Go - Vanish Mode (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Vanish Mode” comes from Where The Shooters Be, Sleazy’s mixtape out now via Island Records. The Kansas City by way of Grand Rapids rapper has had a huge 2022–his “Sleazy Flow,” earned him first a co-sign then feature from Lil Baby, his first No.1 on Urban Radio, and his first RIAA certified platinum plaque.

ADVERTISEMENT

While “Sleazy Flow” set Sleazy up for success, he proves he’s here for the long haul on Where The Shooters Be. The project has star studded features like Lil Baby, G Herbo, Offset, Rich The Kid, and more, but it also boasts 20 tracks that showcase Sleazy’s versatility. There are hard hitting rap bangers like “Free YSL,” songs for the ladies like “Different,” and he gets sentimental about his success and how far he’s come on “Public Housing.”

SleazyWorld Go’s rise to stardom began in 2019, following a personal transformation behind bars. The artist, whose mom moved his family from Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Kansas City, Missouri, searching for a better life, wanted to move in a positive direction. Music was his method.

He began parsing a dynamic range of songs on social media and cultivating a fanbase. In 2021, SleazyWorld Go unveiled his biggest hit so far, “Sleazy Flow.”

“It was a statement: this is my sound, this is who I am, and this is my whole wave,” he details. With over 250 million streams to date, the song and video captivated—gaining social support from Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and more. Amid a definitive 2022, SleazyWorld Go declares, “I want to keep breaking barriers and doing what hasn’t been done.”

Buy or stream Where The Shooters Be.