SleazyWorld Go Returns WIth New Single ‘India Me’

Rising MC SleazyWorld Go has released “India Me,” a track that showcases his sonic range and versatility. The romantic track that sees him playing around with melodic vocals and lyrics in a way he hasn’t shown off before.

“India Me” is about the desire to make a relationship a partnership–Sleazy wants to find a woman who will support him the way he supports her. In the video, Sleazy juxtaposes the way relationships might look on social media and how they are in real life, starting off with the message, “This is a love song, for the streets though,” before showing off his girl and the fairytale life they’ve built.

SleazyWorld Go - India Me (Official Music Video)

With “India Me,” the Kansas City by-way-of Grand Rapids rapper cements himself as hip-hop’s 2022 Rookie Of The Year. He’s proven he can go bar for bar with the best of them; hard-hitting singles like the “Sleazy Flow” remix featuring Lil Baby and “Step 1” featuring Offset earned him praise from Billboard, Complex, XXL, and his first RIAA Gold Certification for “Sleazy Flow.”

“Sleazy Flow,” “Step 1,” and now “India Me,” offer a glimpse of the heat to be expected on SleazyWorld Go’s upcoming mixtape COMER (pronounced “Come Here”), which will provide further introduction to his sonic world.

SleazyWorld Go’s ties to his two cities is an important part of his story and his trajectory; just last week on August 20, Sleazy hosted a Back To School giveaway event in Kansas City. With support from local radio stations and taking place at a community event space in the heart of Kansas City, Sleazy set up a giveaway of school supplies, hair braiding and haircuts from local barbers, a bounce house, and more, all ahead of the first day of school. Sleazy even taught some of the kids that attended the “Step 1” dance.

As SleazyWorld Go expands upon his artistry, he will continue to bring deserved attention to the two cities he represents. “I want the world to notice my sound and hear this new wave,” asserts the 24-year-old. With a handful of songs streaming in the millions, Mixtape COMER presents an artist who demands to be original–from flows, beat selection, and fashion choices to cultivating his unique lingo.

Buy or stream “India Me.”