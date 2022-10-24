Smokey Robinson’s Live Schedule To Take Him Back To Las Vegas In 2023

Smokey Robinson - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Smokey Robinson has announced a return to Las Vegas next spring, with a two-night engagement at the Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian Resort.

The concerts will take place on April 14 and 15, 2023, beginning at 8:30pm each evening. Tickets start at $55, plus applicable fees, and will go on general sale this Friday (28) at 10am PT at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, from any box office at the Venetian Resort, or by calling 702 414 9000 or 866 641 7469 in the US.

An artist pre-sale begins tomorrow (25) at 10am PT, and members of the Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a pre-sale beginning on Wednesday at the same time. All pre-sales will end on Thursday (27) at 10pm PT.

Quiet Storm

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Robinson, now 82, is maintaining a busy touring schedule that saw him perform on Saturday (22) at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington, and the previous Saturday at the celebrated Beacon Theater in New York. His next show is in Rohnert Park, California on November 4, and future dates include the one he announced in July at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 16.

Last week, it was announced that Robinson and his friend of some 65 years, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, will be honored as the 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year. The annual benefit gala, the 32nd of its kind, is scheduled for the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, two nights ahead of the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

In September, Robinson was at Miramonte Elementary in south Los Angeles to meet music students of a program sponsored by non-profit Music Will. He was in audience for their live show and donate a signed Gibson guitar. “I am so so happy these kids still have access to music and they still have programs where they can play music,” said Smokey. “When I was in elementary school I was in a band and played the saxophone and we didn’t sound nearly as good as these kids.”

