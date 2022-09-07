SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, And Äyanna Announce ‘Power (Remember Who You Are)’

Summer Walker - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

SPINALL, Summer Walker, DJ Snake, and Äyanna have linked up for the very first time for their impressive collaboration, “Power.” The global union of stars is a must-listen, as Walker and Äyanna’s sonorous vocals glide against the Afro-pop production. The track is out Friday, September 9.

Along with the stellar lineup, there’s an all-star cast of producers contributing to the track including, SPINALL, DJ Snake, Nicholas “Unknown Nick” Audino, and The Eggman. This superb cast enlisted the all-time legend Dr. Dre, who mixed the starry track. The newly formed alliance on “Power (Remember Who You Are)” proves to be a valiant effort for the upcoming short film titled The Flippers Skate Heist.

FLIPPER'S GRAND OPENING

Ahead of the 2022 VMAs, two Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace roller skaters, masked for anonymity, raced past the iconic MTV Moon Person on the streets of New Jersey to deliver the first award. Along with their mission, they skated to the VMAs to debut the teaser of their forthcoming film, The Flipper’s Skate Heist, featuring the Official Chronic 2001 Skate by Dr. Dre.

The forthcoming film follows two masked skaters as they rob a guarded NTWRK truck for a pair of exclusive Dr. Dre roller skates. They race through the city in spectacular fashion, at high speed, for a fun night at the legendary Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace is a platform for roller skaters and fun-seekers.

Founded in 1979 by Ian ‘Flipper’ Ross, Flipper’s began as a family-owned and operated roller rink in Los Angeles. The legendary roller rink returned in 2022 with a roller-skating experience at The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, and in the fall, it will open a flagship location in London. Celebrating roller skating, positive mental health, and emotional well-being, Flipper’s is a place to let go, be present and connect with yourself and those around you.

Pre-order “Power (Remember Who You Are).”