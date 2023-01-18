New Standard Edition Of ‘The Collection: Slash’ Book Now Available

Slash - Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

The rock icon Slash, has created The Collection: Slash, a premium, hardcover coffee-table photo book where Guns N’ Roses’ legendary guitarist tells the story behind the instruments, he has used throughout his legendary music career, on countless hit records, and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. The Collection: Slash is available in Custom, Deluxe – and now – Standard editions via Gibson.com.

Due to the success of the premium Custom and Deluxe editions, Gibson Publishing has announced a new Standard edition of The Collection: Slash. The Standard edition offers a widely accessible version of the coffee-table book featuring 364 pages in hardcover, in a slightly more compact size of 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39”). The Collection: Slash Standard edition is offered at $149.

The Collection: Slash Deluxe edition is presented in a Les Paul slipcase and measures 240 x 340 mm (9.45 x 13.39”). It includes a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity. The initial print run of the Deluxe edition is hand-signed by Slash and is limited to 1,000 copies worldwide.

Gibson Publishing Debuts with The Collection: Slash

Highly collectible, The Collection: Slash Custom edition is the only edition of the book limited to 500 copies worldwide, and hand-signed by Slash himself. The Custom edition measures slightly larger at 297 x 420 mm (11.69 x 16.54”) and comes inside a premium clamshell protective box with exceptional case candy inside the package including an Axe Heaven Appetite Les Paul miniature guitar, an exclusive Slash bandana, a guitar pick tin with Dunlop guitar picks, a cover poster, four guitar art prints, and a certificate of authenticity.

At over 300 pages in length, The Collection: Slash is lavishly illustrated, a rare and collectible book with numerous photos of the guitarist and his impressive guitar collection, shot by the Gibson team, and legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin, whose relationship with Slash extends back to an early Guns N’ Roses portrait session from 1986. Written and edited by Gibson editor-in-chief Chris Vinnicombe, The Collection: Slash is a must-have for both Slash fans, as well as anyone who admires fine and rare guitars.

“It’s been a blast working with Gibson to create a platform for me to talk about my favorite thing, guitars,” says Slash. “This book is a great exposé of all the great guitars I’ve collected over many years.”

“Launching Gibson Publishing in partnership with Slash for our debut book The Collection: Slash marks an important milestone for all of us at Gibson Brands,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands. “We continue to leverage our iconic past and lean into the future creating more opportunities for music fans around the world to experience original storytelling. With Gibson TV, Gibson Records, and now Gibson Publishing, we are organically growing our own media platform that continues to create compelling original content. I am proud of what our media team led by Beth Heidt, Mark Agnesi, Todd Harapiak, Lee Bartram, and Chris Vinnicombe have accomplished together with the extended team. And I am grateful to Slash and his team’s partnership for our debut publication.”

