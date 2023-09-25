Stormzy To Play 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Stormzy - Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Silverstone has announced that Stormzy will perform at the 2024 British Grand Prix. Additionally, Pete Tong and Rudimental will perform at the event.

Said Silverstone’s Commercial Director Nick Read: “Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans. It’s an honor to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix. We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch—with more huge global acts still to be announced!”

In August, Stormzy released a new freestyle track “Angel In The Marble.” The song is Stormzy’s second stand-alone single to be released in the past few months, following his collaboration with RAYE, “The Weekend.” That song delivered old-school R&B vibes, with the artists trading flirty verses à la Ashanti and Ja Rule. Raye co-produced “The Weekend” with British producer London, known for his work with Afrobeats artists including Rema and Tiwa Savage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now look at me, chiseled like da Vinci reappeared in ‘93,” Stormzy raps on “Angel In The Marble. “I found my inner Preston and I went and set him free. Now we the black Beatles, let it be.”

The accompanying video for “Angel In The Marble” was filmed at Stormzy’s recent 30th birthday celebration, #TheMikeGala, which took place on Friday, July 28 and featured a host of gala attendees including the likes of Louis Theroux, Dina Asher-Smith, Skepta, Judi Love, Burna Boy, Danny Dyer, Alison Hammond, Ghetts and many more.

“There’s a difference between doing music at 22 and when you’re about to turn 30.” Stormzy recently said in an interview with Dazed. “It’s the kind of peace and stability and stillness you can only get from maturity. You lose all the nervous shivers and the anxiety; you shake it off because now you’re a grown man coming into your skin.”

Listen to the best of Stormzy on Apple Music and Spotify.