Surf Mesa Recruits Stevie Appleton For ‘First Time’

Surf Mesa - Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Surf Mesa has shared his new single, “First Time,” a buoyant new summer banger featuring the soulful vocals of London-based singer-songwriter Stevie Appleton.

The two artists wrote the song with DonnyBravo and Max Margolis. The track, which you can check out below, is out now via Astralwerks. Appleton has won widespread acclaim for his collaborations with such artists as Tiësto and John Summit.

Surf Mesa, Stevie Appleton - First Time (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The unfamiliarity of diving into anything can bring with it such a unique feel. With ‘First Time,’ I want this warm sound to resonate with you,” said Surf Mesa. “This record is all about capturing that exhilarating rush you feel when trying something new. The melodies are like a wave of excitement, and the beats are designed to make you move. I’ve poured my heart into this track, aiming to create a fresh sound that’s authentic and mellifluous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf’s summer tour continues tonight with a show at EBC At Night in Las Vegas. He’ll also be playing numerous festivals including Breakaway (Ohio and Boston) and North Coast in Bridgeview, IL. See below for the full itinerary.

“First Time” follows Surf’s “Manzanita,” which earned a spot on Rolling Stone’s “All The Songs You Need To Know This Week’” upon its release in June. Billboard hailed “Manzanita” as a “slinky, sophisticated textural dancefloor vibe that marks some of [Surf’s] best work to date,” characterizing the vibe as “If trance and tech-house had a baby in Ibiza.” Popdust declared, “Surf Mesa is the king of summer tracks.”

Buy or stream “First Time (Feat. Stevie Appleton).”

Surf Mesa Tour Dates:

8/25 Columbus, OH Breakaway Music Festival Ohio

8/26 Tampa, FL WTR Pool

9/2 Bridgeview, IL North Coast Music Festival 2023

9/2 Bridgeview, IL North Coast 360 House Set

9/9 Costa Mesa, CA Time Nightclub

9/16 Boston, MA Breakaway Music Festival Boston

9/22 Austin, TX Kingdom

9/23 Charlotte, NC Trio

9/27 Las Vegas, NV EBC At Night