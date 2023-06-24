Surf Mesa Returns With New Single ‘Manzanita’

Surf Mesa - Photo: Aidan Andrews (Courtesy of Astralwerks)

Just before kicking off a series of Las Vegas shows, Surf Mesa returns with “Manzanita,” a mellifluous new single that reminds one of dreamy summer nights.

He wrote the track, which is out now via Astralwerks, alongside Elsa Søllesvik and Benji Alasu and recorded it in Los Angeles.

Manzanita

“‘Manzanita’ is a track I’ve kept exclusively for the dance floor for a while,” says Surf Mesa. “The texture and atmosphere this song makes me envision a rainforest in the future. It resonates with me so much as I begin my next chapter of music! I’ve been playing this one live for about a year and I’m so glad to finally release it.”

Surf played Encore Beach Club (EBC) yesterday, June 23, as part of his summer residency. He’ll support Marshmello on two Vegas dates–today, June 24 at XS and July 15 at EBC. Surf’s upcoming festival performances include Breakaway Ohio and Boston, Moonrise and North Coast. See below for itinerary.

Since his breakthrough with the 2x Platinum “ily (i love you baby)” featuring Emilee, Surf has amassed over 12 billion combined global streams. Driven by one goal—to create electronic music that summons the joy of discovery he felt when stumbling upon new artists and songs as a teenager—he’s released a string of vibrant collaborations, including “Somewhere” featuring Gus Dapperton, “Carried Away” (with Madison Beer), “Another Life” (with FLETCHER and Josh Golden), “Marching Band” (with NITTI) and, most recently, “City of Love” featuring Selah Sol.

Upon its release in January 2023, “City Of Love” took a spot on Rolling Stone’s list of “Songs You Need To Know This Week.” MTV News said, “[Once] the consistent electro beat kicks in, you can’t help but feel like you should be riding in a car, windows down, arms in the air, letting go of all your problems, no matter what city you’re in.”

EUPHORIA.Magazine noted, “Surf Mesa continues to redefine California pop as we know it with his latest rhapsodic single ‘City Of Love’ with Selah Sol. Adding another sure-fired hit the singer merely reaffirms his place as music’s ultimate feel-good ride or die.”

Buy or stream “Manzanita.”