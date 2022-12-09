Tank And The Bangas Share New Live EP

Tank and The Bangas - Photo: Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Acclaimed band Tank and The Bangas have premiered a new live EP, which was recorded at Amazon Studios. The electrifying new project features performances of songs from across their discography, including “Dope Girl Magic,” “Oak Tree,” and “Self Care.”

Last month, the Best New Artist Grammy nominees teamed up with acclaimed hip-hop duo EARTHGANG for a remix of their track, “Communion In My Cup.”

Of the collaboration, Tank and The Bangas frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball says, “We were so excited to collab with EARTHGANG who we’re fans of and feel creatively connected with. EARTHGANG brings a new edge to ‘Communion In My Cup,’ one that we know you’ll connect with.”

On Halloween, the band released the official music video for their track “Anxiety.” The song is featured on the band’s critically acclaimed album Red Balloon.

The haunted video is the perfect Halloween treat, as the band don spooky costumes and find themselves surrounded by ghosts, goblins, and more. A note: The video contains bright flashing lights and imagery that may cause discomfort or seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

Last month, the band hosted a residency at Blue Note Jazz Club on November 11 – 13 and November 18 – 20. The run of dates included a variety of special guests such as Big Freedia, Kat Edmonson, Brandee Younger, Isaiah Sharkey, Keyon Harrold, and more.

In September, the band released “Outside” courtesy of Verve Records. Of the song, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball says, “I think everybody is feeling that excitement and anxiousness about concerts and festivals coming back again. That’s what ‘Outside’ is all about for live show lovers like us, who live for the energy we get from the people. We’re excited to share this song with you and can’t wait until the world is singing back to us, ‘We outside.’”

Buy or stream Tank and The Bangas’ Amazon Live EP.