Tank And The Bangas Return With New Single ‘Outside’

Tank and the Bangas - Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas have released a new single “Outside,” courtesy of Verve Records.

Of the song, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball says, “I think everybody is feeling that excitement and anxiousness about concerts and festivals coming back again. That’s what ‘Outside’ is all about for live show lovers like us, who live for the energy we get from the people. We’re excited to share this song with you and can’t wait until the world is singing back to us, ‘We outside.’”

Outside

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In conjunction, the band continues to take their lauded live show on the road this year, including a residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club this November as well as appearances at Roots N Blues Festival, Indy Jazz Fest, Mempho Music Festival, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the group released their third studio album, Red Balloon, to widespread praise. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Wayne Brady. The new album shows an evolved spirit from the group, which pushes the band to a higher level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debu, Green Balloon on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth, and PJ Morton.

Throughout their career the group has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Austin City Limits, and TODAY. Tank and The Bangas have toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Glastonbury, Bonnaroo, and the Newport Jazz Festival.

Buy or stream “Outside.”