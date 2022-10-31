Tank And The Bangas Share Video For ‘Anxiety’

Tank and the Bangas - Photo: Jeremy Tauriac (Courtesy of Sacks and Co.)

Best New Artist Grammy nominees Tank and The Bangas have released the official music video for their track “Anxiety.” The song is featured on the band’s critically acclaimed album Red Balloon.

The haunted video is the perfect Halloween treat, as the band don spooky costumes and find themselves surrounded by ghosts, goblins, and more. A note: The video contains bright flashing lights and imagery that may cause discomfort or seizures for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

The band announced earlier this month that they will be creating a residency at Blue Note Jazz Club on November 11 – 13 and November 18 – 20. The run of dates includes a variety of special guests such as Big Freedia, Kat Edmonson, Brandee Younger, Isaiah Sharkey, Keyon Harrold, and more.

Last month, the band released “Outside” courtesy of Verve Records. Of the song, frontwoman Tarriona “Tank” Ball says, “I think everybody is feeling that excitement and anxiousness about concerts and festivals coming back again. That’s what ‘Outside’ is all about for live show lovers like us, who live for the energy we get from the people. We’re excited to share this song with you and can’t wait until the world is singing back to us, ‘We outside.’”

The shows will be in support of the aforementioned and celebrated Red Balloon. Predominantly produced by Tank and the Bangas, the 16-track album includes contributions from Alex Isley, Masego, Lalah Hathaway, Jacob Collier, Questlove, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, Jamison Ross, The Hamiltones, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Wayne Brady. The new album shows an evolved spirit from the group, which pushes the band to a higher level, shedding light on their unique observations and songwriting reflecting on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life.

New Orleans-based Tank and the Bangas rose to prominence in 2017 following their unanimous NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest victory. In 2019, the band released their major label debu, Green Balloon on Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise. Last year, Tank and The Bangas released their EP Friend Goals, featuring CHIKA, Duckwrth, and PJ Morton.

Buy or stream Red Balloon.