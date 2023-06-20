Taylor Swift Announces More International Eras Tour Dates

Taylor Swift - Photo: Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has announced an additional run of international tour dates, which will represent her first 2024 dates of the Eras Tour. Next year, Swift will play shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe, and the UK. Check out the complete list of new dates below.

Earlier this month, Swift announced the first round of international dates to The Eras Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

In other Swift news, she recently revealed that she will be releasing “Cruel Summer” as a single four years after it appeared on the 2019 album Lover.

The news was revealed during a performance in Pittsburgh, explaining how the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the track from being released as a standalone track.

Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour Dates:

02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground

02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium

03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium

05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena

05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield

06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium

06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund

07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena

07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy

08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium

08-17London, England – Wembley Stadium