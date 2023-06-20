Taylor Swift Announces More International Eras Tour Dates
The new run will kick off in 2024.
Taylor Swift has announced an additional run of international tour dates, which will represent her first 2024 dates of the Eras Tour. Next year, Swift will play shows in Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe, and the UK. Check out the complete list of new dates below.
Earlier this month, Swift announced the first round of international dates to The Eras Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.
In other Swift news, she recently revealed that she will be releasing “Cruel Summer” as a single four years after it appeared on the 2019 album Lover.
The news was revealed during a performance in Pittsburgh, explaining how the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the track from being released as a standalone track.
Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour Dates:
02-07 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-08 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-09 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-10 Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
02-16 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
02-17 Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Cricket Ground
02-23 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
02-24 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
02-25 Sydney, Australia – Accor Stadium
03-02 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
03-03 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
03-04 Singapore, Singapore – National Stadium
05-09 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-10 Nanterre, France – Paris La Défense Arena
05-17 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-24 Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
05-30 Madrid, Spain – Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
06-02 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
06-07 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-08 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
06-14 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-15 Liverpool, England – Anfield
06-18 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
06-21 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-22 London, England – Wembley Stadium
06-28 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
06-29 Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
07-05 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-06 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
07-09 Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund
07-13 Milan, Italy – Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
07-18 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins-Arena
07-23 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
07-27 Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion
08-02 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy
08-09 Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion
08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium
08-17London, England – Wembley Stadium