Taylor Swift Announces International Eras Tour Dates

Taylor Swift - Photo: Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has announced the first round of international dates to The Eras Tour. Latin American shows will be supported by Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico. Fans can register through Wednesday, June 7 at 11:59pm (local). Tickets will go on sale starting June 13 at 2pm (local). Access will be prioritized for residents of Mexico. Only fans that receive an email confirming their access will be able to join the queue.

ADVERTISEMENT

General on-sale for Argentina will begin Tuesday June 6 10am (local). Ticket presales For Brazil begin Tuesday June 6th 10am (local). Fans who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift’s concerts in Brazil that were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID 19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets for The Eras Tour starting on June 6 at 10am local.

This presale period will run until Wednesday June 7 11:59 (local). Starting June 12 at 10am (local) while supplies last, the general public may be given an opportunity to purchase tickets if currently available inventory remains following the pre-sales.

Last week, Taylor shared exciting updates to two Midnights songs. She recruited Ice Spice for a new version of “Karma” and offered up an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” subtitled “(Featuring More Lana Del Rey), which stars Lana more prominently in the mix. Listen to both tracks below, which are featured on Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition).

Taylor first shared the news on social media. She wrote, “Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now.”

Visit Taylor Swift’s official website for more information.

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour South American Tour Dates:

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque