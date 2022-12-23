Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ Sets A Series Of New Records

Taylor Swift - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift extended her record-setting 2022 performance with the debut of her tenth studio album Midnights on October 21, released on Republic Records/Universal Music Group. In just eight weeks, Midnights has achieved over 6 million album equivalent units worldwide, 3 million in the U.S. alone, and cements her in music history as the only artist ever to have five albums with over 1 million units during release week. The blockbuster release moved almost 1.6 million during its debut week. Midnights is the first album to sell over 1 million physical albums since 2015.

Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge said, “Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career.”

Republic Records Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Monte Lipman said, “Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business. These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

The eleven-time Grammy winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales milestones around the world as the critically acclaimed Midnights became the fastest-selling album of her career and Swift became the first artist in history to capture the entire Top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Taylor Swift has 36.6 billion combined streams of her music and 22.4 million album-equivalent units to-date in 2022.

Universally acclaimed as one of her generations’ most influential artists, Swift was also recognized for her work this year as a performer, songwriter and director. Over the course of the year, she earned multiple awards, including six American Music Awards (Artist of the Year, Country Female Artist, Pop/Rock Female Artist, Music Video, Country Album & Pop Album), extending her lead as the most awarded artist in AMA history.

Swift has also been nominated for a string of forthcoming awards, including: four Grammy Awards (Song of The Year – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”; Best Country Song; Best Music Video and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Carolina” from the motion picture soundtrack to Where The Crawdads Sing. “Carolina” was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award, Critics Choice Award and Hollywood Critics Association Award. “Carolina” was also named to the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song in 2023.

