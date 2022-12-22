Selena Gomez, The Weeknd Shortlisted In 95th Oscars Music Categories

Selena Gomez - Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift are among the artists shortlisted for the 95th Oscars in 2023.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that the shortlists for 10 of their categories in the 2023 Oscars have been finalized.

The categories with finalised shortlists include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the shortlisted entries for Best Original Song is Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where The Crawdads Sing, Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, The Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water, David Byrne’s “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once, Selena Gomez’s “My Mind And Me” from her documentary of the same name. Also among the nominees are Diane Warren’s “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, LCD Soundsystem’s “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise, and Giveon’s “Time” from Amsterdam.

The music branch will vote again in January to select five nominees for each category, Variety reports.

“Carolina” and “Lift Me Up” would mark Taylor Swift and Rihanna’s first Oscar nominations respectively. “Nothing Is Lost” would mark The Weeknd’s second nomination. Swift also looked to contend for Best Live-Action short with “All Too Well,” but ultimately that title didn’t make the cut.

Lady Gaga is already an Oscar winner for 2018’s “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, while David Byrne previously won an Oscar as co-composer of the score for 1987’s The Last Emperor and Diane Warren won an honorary Oscar for her career of movie songwriting.

The 95th Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.