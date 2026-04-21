Jack Johnson Shares ‘Rodeo Clowns’ 4-Track Version

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Jack Johnson has released a new 4-track version of “Rodeo Clowns,” the latest preview from his forthcoming double album SURFILMUSIC Soundtrack And 4-Tracks, due May 15 via Brushfire Records. The track is available now across streaming platforms and marks the second release from the project.

The new version of “Rodeo Clowns” revisits one of Johnson’s early songs in a stripped-back acoustic format. The track first reached audiences through his collaboration with G. Love and appeared on the 1999 album Philadelphonic. The upcoming release pairs newly recorded material with archival recordings, offering a mix of soundtrack compositions and early demos captured on 4-track equipment.

“Rodeo Clowns” follows the recent release of “Drink The Water,” a collaboration with Hermanos Gutiérrez. Both tracks are tied to SURFILMUSIC, a new documentary that traces Johnson’s path from surfer and filmmaker to recording artist. The film incorporates footage from his early surf projects alongside personal archives and present-day reflections, connecting those experiences to the development of his songwriting.

Jack Johnson - Rodeo Clowns (4-track) (Official Lyric Video)

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The documentary premiered at SXSW in March 2026 and is scheduled for a theatrical rollout beginning in early June. Johnson will also host two sold-out screenings in Hawaii on May 14 and May 15 at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Listen to “Rodeo Clowns” here.