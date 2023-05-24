Taylor Swift Announces ‘Midnights’ Deluxe Album Featuring Ice Spice And Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice Artwork: UMG

Taylor Swift is officially an Ice Spice stan, with the announcement of a new deluxe edition of her Midnights album, titled Midnights: Til Dawn, that will feature Ice Spice as her guest on a reworked version of “Karma” along with new vocals from Lana Del Rey on their “Snow on the Beach” collaboration.

“Um. SO much to tell you,” the superstar posted on social media, “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist, and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible [Ice Spice] will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now”.

That’s not all – the post continues with Taylor writing, “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach. Love u Lana,” followed by a series of smiley emojis. “Snow on the Beach” is the fourth song on Taylor’s tenth album Midnights, and while the collab delighted fans of both artists, many asked for more of Del Rey’s vocals to be heard on the Jack Antonoff-produced track.

Finally, Taylor added, “But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called ‘You’re Losing Me’!” East Rutherford, New Jersey will be the next stop on Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour, with a triplet of back-to-back dates beginning May 26th.

Just last weekend, Swift made headlines for performing her Gillette Stadium shows through a massive downpour. She took to Instagram to describe the experience, writing, “Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!,” she wrote. “We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full-on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”

