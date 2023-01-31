Ice Spice Shares Music Video For ‘In Ha Mood’

Ice Spice - Photo: Courtesy of Audible Treats

Ice Spice has shared a music video for her most recent hit single “In Ha Mood,” the opening cut from her new debut EP, Like..?.

Directed by Oliver Cannon and Chris Villa, the video finds the rising star bringing out a massive crowd in her home borough and showing off during a wintery photoshoot. Dropped over the weekend, “In Ha Mood” reached No.1 on YouTube’s Trending Chart and racked up over 1.8 million views in its first two days of release.

Praised by Pitchfork (with a 7.6 rating) and mentioned in recent features in The New York Times and PAPER Mag, Like..? hosts Ice’s three breakout viral hits–“Munch (Feelin U),” “Bikini Bottom,” and “In Ha Mood.” The new EP also adds three new infectious bangers to the burgeoning Ice Spice canon, including “Gangsta Boo” ft. Lil Tjay, which just became Ice Spice’s first ever Billboard Hot 100 hit (No.82).

Entirely produced by her close collaborator RIOTUSA, Like..? made a splash on the Billboard Charts, debuting at No.37 on Billboard 200 with an estimated 15k sales-equivalent units. Like..?, is available everywhere via 10K Projects/Capitol Records.

Last year saw Ice Spice establish herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. The New Year’s, 2000 baby came out of 2022 as TikTok’s No.1 Emerging Artist of the Year, Vevo’s 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, Shazam’s Top 2023 Artist Prediction, Billboard’s Hip Hop Rookie of the month and rounded out 2022 as BET’s Amplified Artist of the month. Today, Ice Spice boasts over 168 million global streams and she has received critical praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spotify, The FADER, REVOLT, NPR, and more.

“Actin’ A Smoochie” embraces the Jersey club sound that is currently dominating the tri-state area rap scene, creating a party anthem that explores another popular bit of NYC slang. The percolating “Princess Diana” combines a signature RIOT melody with some of Ice’s best bars, commenting on her it girl status: “Nowadays I be duckin’ them cameras/ And they hot that I’m up on ’em banners/Callin’ my phone but they know I don’t answer/In the hood, I’m like Princess Diana.”

Buy or stream Like..?