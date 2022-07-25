Taylor Swift Makes Appearance During Haim Concert

Haim - Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Taylor Swift surprised the audience at Haim’s recent concert in London by joining the band onstage for a surprise mash-up. Alana Haim invited the trio’s friend onto the stage to perform their song “Gasoline.”

At one point, Swift said to the audience, “Good evening London. You know, I haven’t been on the stage for a very long time, it’s nice, it’s nice, it’s very nice. But, you know, when I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, ‘I’m gonna have to see that’ and it looks like there’s about 20,000 other people that also thought that.”

She added, “We had a thought—that if we were to do some sort of mash-up, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night, which is a big job because you’ve been singing very loudly, it’s extraordinary work. Would you be up for it? Would you sing with us?”

The band then continued to play “Gasoline” as Swift sang “Love Story” before circling back to “Gasoline.”

Earlier this year, Haim shared a video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson for their single “Lost Track,” which found the band joining a 1950s social club.

The song was the group’s first release since it made its movie debut, appearing in Anderson’s Licorice Pizza last year. Alana Haim took on a starring role in the film, playing Alana Kane, while Este and Danielle—and the sisters’ parents—also featured in some scenes.

Anderson has previously directed videos for Haim for the tracks “Night So Long,” “Right Now,” and “Little Of Your Love.” For the “Lost Track” video, the musicians enter the world of 50s social clubs, turning into ladies who lunch alongside friends and family of the acclaimed film director.

Listen to the best of Haim on Apple Music and Spotify.