Taylor Swift Reveals Second Track Of ‘Midnights’ Is Titled ‘Maroon’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

With her Midnights album due to drop October 21, Taylor Swift has been slowly revealing the names of the songs on the album. The second track is titled “Maroon,” she revealed at midnight on her Instagram Stories.

Taylor is choosing which songs to reveal by spinning a bingo cage, and this time the lucky lottery ball was number two.

Earlier this month, Swift was presented with the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at a ceremony on September 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old singer took to the Nashville Songwriter Awards stage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to accept the accolade, becoming the first female musician to receive the gong, and delivered a 13-minute acceptance speech.

Taylor – who has won the NSAI Songwriter of the Year prize seven times from 2007 to 2015 – told the crowd: “I’m up here receiving this beautiful award for a decade of work, and I can’t possibly explain how nice that feels.”

“Because the way I see it, this is an award that celebrates a culmination of moments. Challenges. Gauntlets laid down. Albums I’m proud of. Triumphs. Strokes of luck or misfortune. Loud, embarrassing errors and the subsequent recovery from those mistakes, and the lessons learned from all of it.”

She concluded: “This award celebrates my family and my co-writers and my team. My friends and my fiercest fans and my harshest detractors and everyone who entered my life or left it. Because when it comes to my songwriting and my life, they are one in the same.”

The hitmaker also revealed for the first time that she breaks her lyrics down into genre categories, “quill”, “fountain pen,” and “glitter gel.”

She said: “I’ve never talked about this publicly before, because, well, it’s dorky. But I also have, in my mind, secretly, established genres categories for lyrics I write. Three of them, to be exact. They are affectionately titled Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and Glitter Gel Pen Lyrics.”

Pre-order Midnights.