Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Midnights’ Music Videos And Release Week Activities

Taylor Swift – Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has confirmed plans for some imminent music videos from her upcoming album Midnights, as well as activities for its release week.

Shop the best of Taylor Swift’s discography on vinyl and more.

The star’s 10th studio album arrives on Friday (October 21) and will be accompanied by a slew of visuals, performances and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift shared a video on Instagram earlier today (17) sharing a glimpse at her upcoming schedule. “Mark your calendars!” She wrote in the caption. “Meet the Midnights Manifest.” The clip features a whiteboard with the days October 20 to 28 written out and filled in with different events.

As the clip reveals, a teaser trailer will be released for the record during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video this Thursday (20). On Friday, the album’s release will be joined by a “special very chaotic surprise,” plus the “Anti-Hero” music video premiere, a #TSAntiHeroChallenge on YouTube Shorts, and lyric videos for other tracks on the album.

On Monday (24), Swift will appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, while a second music video will be released on Tuesday. The release week concludes with an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in the UK, while the other days are filled with requests to stream the album and buy the record from local record stores.

The star has also shared some of the lyrics from the hugely anticipated Midnights on a billboard in Times Square, in collaboration with Spotify. “I should not be left to my own devices,” the screen read. An Instagram post from the streaming service suggested more locations would also reveal more parts of the album in the coming days, with the caption reading: “Where to next?”

One track on Midnights will be “Snow On The Beach,” which will feature vocals from Lana Del Rey. “I’m such a massive fan,” Swift said of the star recently, adding that the track is “about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel.”

Pre-order Midnights.