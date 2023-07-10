Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify Records With ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift - Photo: Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s latest project, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), has broken two Spotify records shortly after its release on July 7.

On the day of its release, the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far and the most-streamed country album in a single day in Spotify history. Check out Spotify’s announcement here.

Upon release of the album, Taylor shared a new self-directed video for her “From the Vault” track “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version).” She premiered it on stage in Kansas City during her stop in the city on her Eras Tour. During the reveal, Swift brought Lautner out on stage and he performed cart wheels and a back flip as he emerged. In the video, Taylor Lautner breaks Swift out of a vault in the spy-themed visual, paying homage to the vault from which the track came.

The 22-track record follows the Taylor’s Version releases of Fearless and Red. Like those previous albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) also includes several previously unreleased “From The Vault” tracks, one of which is “I Can See You.”

Two of those special songs feature collaborations with other big-name stars. “Electric Touch” sees Swift make an unlikely team-up with emo kings Fall Out Boy, while “Castles Crumbling” features a guest appearance from her childhood Nashville friend – and Paramore frontwoman – Hayley Williams.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Swift wrote after the album was released. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now.

