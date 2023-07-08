Taylor Swift And Taylor Lautner Star In ‘I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)’ Video

Taylor Swift - Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift has shared a new self-directed video for her “From the Vault” track “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version).” The track is taken from her just-released Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

She premiered it on stage in Kansas City during her stop in the city on her Eras Tour. During the reveal, Swift brought Lautner out on stage and he performed cart wheels and a back flip as he emerged. In the video, Taylor Lautner breaks Swift out of a vault in the spy-themed visual, paying homage to the vault from which the track came.

Taylor Swift - I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video)

The 22-track record follows the Taylor’s Version releases of Fearless and Red. Like those previous albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) also includes several previously unreleased “From The Vault” tracks, one of which is “I Can See You.”

Two of those special songs feature collaborations with other big-name stars. “Electric Touch” sees Swift make an unlikely team-up with emo kings Fall Out Boy, while “Castles Crumbling” features a guest appearance from her childhood Nashville friend – and Paramore frontwoman – Hayley Williams.

“It’s here. It’s yours, it’s mine, it’s ours,” Swift wrote after the album was released. “It’s an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now.

“Therefore, you have 6 From The Vault tracks! I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation. For life, for you, for the fact that I get to reclaim my work. Thank you a million times, for the memories that break our fall.”

On Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), Swift doesn’t just look back at her past but updates it. The album features stories from a songwriter on the brink of adulthood but also of superstardom, with the star capturing youth in all its intensity – and sometimes ugliness – within her lyrics.

