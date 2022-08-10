Tedeschi Trucks Band Share ‘Soul Sweet Song’ From Final ‘I Am The Moon’ Album

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Photo: David McClister

Tedeschi Trucks Band have shared “Soul Sweet Song” as a single from their epic, four-album I Am The Moon project. The track will be on the upcoming final record in the series, IV. Farewell, which is released on August 26.

The song, the final album and the series grew from singer Mike Mattison’s concept that inspired the band’s outpouring of creativity. It’s a new take on the crosscurrents of passion, tragedy and self-discovery in Layla and Majnun, a classical-Arabic legend which is most widely known in its 12th-century telling by the Persian epic poet Nizami Ganjavi.

His interpretation is a ninety-page narrative poem of star-crossed lovers. Layla and Majnun is thought to be the inspiration behind Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, among other literary classics from both the west and the east. Mattison pointed out that by far the best-known part of the poem, Derek and the Dominos’ smash hit “Layla,” focuses on only one element of it, Majnun’s love-madness.

Soul Sweet Song

“Soul Sweet Song” is one of the 24 original compositions on the release, of which the first three parts, Crescent, Ascension, and The Fall, are already available. The full project totals more than two hours of music.

Frontman and guitarist Derek Trucks says of the new song, which he co-wrote with Mattison and fellow guitar player Gabe Dixon: “[Gabe] had the idea of writing it about Kofi”, refering to Tedeschi Trucks Band keyboard player Kofi Burbridge, who was ill when Dixon joined, at first temporarily, in 2018. “Gabe writing lyrics about Kofi [I feel your rhythm moving me/’Cause your soul’s sweet song’s still singing] – that one hit me between the eyes.” Burbridge died in February 2019, on the day that his last album with the group, Signs, was released.

The track also features a special guest appearance on congas by Marc Quiñones, Trucks’ longtime bandmate in the Allman Brothers Band, who contributes a decisive, rhythmic and familiar element to the recording.

