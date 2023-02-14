Teskey Brothers Preview Third Album ‘The Winding Way’ With ‘Oceans Of Emotions’

The Teskey Brothers - Photo: Ian Laidlaw

The Teskey Brothers have announced the June 16 release of their new studio album The Winding Way, and marked the news with today’s (14) release of its single “Oceans of Emotions.”

The duo’s third album comes after 2019’s Run Home Slow and the 2017 appearance of their debut set Half Mile Harvest. When their beloved Half Mile Harvest Studios closed, in their home town of Warrandyte, a suburb of Melbourne, Josh and Sam Teskey decided to branch out from the scene of their first two records. Thus they traveled to Sydney to record with producer Eric J. Dubowsky (Flume, Chet Faker, Chemical Brothers), who’s an avowed Teskeys fan.

Oceans Of Emotions

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“We didn’t want to go for a producer that was too close to our genre,” says Sam Teskey, who collaborated with Dubowsky on the production. “We just wanted to branch out a bit and try to explore someone who was a bit down a different avenue.” Adds Josh: “There’s a lot of thought and time gone into this record, more than in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Run Home Slow reached No.2 on the ARIA charts in Australia, winning three ARIA Awards, gold certification, and a Grammy nomination for Sam for Best Engineered Album. The Teskey Brothers went on to perform at Bluesfest, Bonnaroo, and Fuji Rock in Japan, also appearing in the US on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During the Covid shutdown, the brothers released two live albums, the first of which, 2020’s Live at the Forum, became their first to reach No.1 in their home country. The second was Live At Hamer Hall, with Orchestra Victoria, late in 2021. Both brothers took time to make solo records before reconvening to write and record The Winding Way.

The Teskeys have also announced a European tour, which is due to start in Munich on March 2 and conclude at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on April 26.

Pre-order the Teskey Brothers’ The Winding Way, which will be released on June 16.