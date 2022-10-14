The Beatles Share New Animated Video For ’Taxman’ Ahead Of ’Revolver’ Reissues

The Beatles in Abbey Road Studios during filming of the Paperback Writer and Rain promotional films. May 19 1966 - Photo: © Apple Corps Ltd.

A new, official animated video for The Beatles’ “Taxman,” directed by Danny Sangra, is now available to view on the group’s official YouTube channel.

Giles Martin and Sam Okell’s stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the classic George Harrison song accompanied the announcement of the remixed and expanded editions of the timeless album that it opens, Revolver, to be released on October 28 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

The Beatles - Taxman

The colorful video uses selected lyrics from the song along with bold illustration and images of The Beatles from the era of the LP’s making in 1966. “Taxman” was recorded over the course of three sessions in Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios in April and May of 1966.

It was one of three songs on the album by Harrison (“Love You To” and “I Want To Tell You” being the others), and represented his frustration at the tax rate on high UK earners, such as The Beatles, at the time of 90%, including the immortal line “one for you, 19 for me.” British pop weekly Record Mirror‘s review of the LP describes “Taxman” as “a saga of sadness of how the tax-collector keeps 19 bob [shillings, in pre-decimal British currency] of a Beatle-earned pound.”

The expanded Special Editions of Revolver include the 5CD/4LP Super Deluxe format, 2CD Deluxe, picture disc, 1LP, and 1CD, and the album will also be available for download and streaming. The physical and digital versions will feature the album’s original mono mix along with 28 early takes from the sessions and three home demos. A four-track EP will feature both the stereo and original mono mixes for “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.” The new Dolby Atmos mix is to be released digitally.

The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl configurations of Revolver boast a 100-page hardbound book with a foreword by Paul McCartney, Giles Martin’s introduction, an essay by Questlove, and the insights and track notes of Beatles historian Kevin Howlett.

