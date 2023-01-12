The Skatt Bros’ ‘Walk The Night’ Soundtracks Hit New Horror Movie ‘M3GAN’

M3GAN – Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Skatt Bros’ (or Skatt Brothers) “Walk The Night” is featured on the soundtrack for the hit new horror movie M3GAN, which was released in theaters in the US last week.

The film has already become a hit at the box office, with a cult following thanks to its campy appeal and viral trailer. While the trailer features a remixed version of Taylor Swift’s “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.” In the film, the dance is actually set to the disco hit “Walk the Night.”

The film is the latest from James Wan, the filmmaker behind the Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring franchises. The titular M3GAN is “a marvel of artificial intelligence” – a life-like and life-sized doll programmed to be a child’s best friend.

“Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.”

Walk The Night (12" Version)

“Walk The Night” soundtracks a scene in the movie that has already gone viral on TikTok, which sees M3GAN dancing in a corridor, doing cartwheels in the air, and more.

The Skatt Bros were formed in Los Angeles in 1979 by Sean Delaney, a close collaborator of KISS, and signed to Casablanca Records. That same year, they released their debut album, Strange Spirits, featuring “Walk The Night.” The track became a cult classic for the band and a hit single – it landed at No.9 on the disco charts.

The band was often compared to The Village People thanks to the parallels in their music, but on their second and final album – 1981’s Rico And The Ravens – The Skatt Bros shifted sounds to a more rock-oriented style.

M3GAN isn’t the first time the song has been used on screen. As well as the sci-fi horror movie “Walk The Night” appears in an episode of American Horror Story: NYC, Netflix’s The Andy Warhol Diaries, and on the soundtrack of the video game Grand Theft Auto IV.

