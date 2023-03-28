The Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘The World Is A Vampire’ Tour

The Smashing Pumpkins - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their 26-date North American The World is a Vampire Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the run is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The tour will feature special guests Interpol, Stone Temple Pilots, and Rival Sons as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), who will be competing in most cities.

The World is a Vampire Tour has already sold out 30k plus capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future. Artist pre-sale begins today, March 28 at 12pm local until Thursday, March 30 at 10pm local. General on-sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10am local.

Says Billy Corgan of the tour: “I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

When The Smashing Pumpkins first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoegaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new—and it still is today.

