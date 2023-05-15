The Warning Demand ‘More’ With New Single And Video
The Mexican trio’s ‘ERROR’ tour is now underway, with the band set to visit Europe during the summer of 2023.
Gearing up for a massive summer, the hard rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, unleash a new single entitled “MORE” via LAVA/Republic Records.
On the new single & music video The Warning said: “We feel “MORE” is a natural transition to our musical evolution where we get to express our taste in music in a fresher cooler sound, maintaining The Warning’s core rock sound. ‘MORE’ is a song about relationships push and pulls and wanting ‘MORE’ out of life.”
“MORE” was co-written by the band with Anton Delost (who also produced the track) & Niko Rubio and the official music video was directed by Ivan Chavez. You can check it out below.
Recently, the band sat down with rock’s favorite champion Allison Hagendorf for her coveted The Allison Hagendorf Podcast where the band talked about their journey from young artists to today’s massive success, touring with some of today’s music legends and more.
Meanwhile, the band’s much-anticipated headline run, the ERROR Tour, is underway now. Support comes from Plush and Holy Wars, rounding out a dynamic package of 21st Century rising rock talent. This jaunt, produced by Live Nation, visits major markets coast-to-coast and concludes on May 23 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are on sale now on LiveNation.com or via the band’s official website.
Last year, The Warning notably played 100+ shows to packed crowds alongside Foo Fighters, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace in addition to selling out their own MAYDAY Tour. In 2023, the band already shared the stage supporting Muse and Guns N’ Roses. Upcoming in June, the band will once again support Muse for five dates across the UK & EU and also support Royal Blood & Palaye Royal in Europe as well!
‘ERROR’ TOUR DATES – EUROPEAN LEG:
May 27 – ‘Will of the People Tour’ (with Muse and Royal Blood) – Plymouth, UK
May 31 – Hole 44 – Berlin, Germany
June 3 – Rock Im Ring Festival – Nurnberg, Germany
June 4 – Rock Am Ring Festival – Nurburgring, Germany
June 5 – Doornroosje (with Royal Blood)- Nijmegen, Netherlands
June 6 – Paradiso (with Royal Blood) – Amsterdam, Netherlands
June 7 – A2 (with Palaye Royale) – Wroclaw, Poland
June 9 – Download Festival – Donington Park, UK
June 11 – Rock For People Festival – Czech Republic
June 14 – Loud Fest – Zurich, Switzerland
June 15 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Lyon, France
June 16 – Shoko (SOLD OUT) – Madrid, Spain
June 17 – La Nau (SOLD OUT) – Barcelona, Spain
June 20 – ‘Will of the People Tour’ (Muse Support) – Huddersfield, UK
June 23 – ‘Will of the People Tour’ (Muse Support) – Glasgow, UK
June 25 – ‘Will of the People Tour’ (Muse Support) – Milton Keynes, UK
June 26 – Islington Academy – London, UK