The Warning Announce Spring North American ‘Error’ Tour

The Warning - Photo courtesy of Lava/Republic Records

Returning to the road in the United States, the hard rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, will headline their very own ‘ERROR’ Tour this spring with new music coming soon. Support comes from Plush and Holy Wars, rounding out a dynamic package of 21st century rising rock talent.

The ‘ERROR’ Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on April 30 in San Diego, CA at House of Blues, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on May 23 at Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA. A special fan presale goes live Tuesday, April 4 at 12 PM Eastern Time, while general on-sale begins Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time via Live Nation and the band’s official website.

Last year, they notably played 100+ shows to packed crowds alongside Foo Fighters, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace in addition to selling out their own ‘MAYDAY’ Tour. In 2023, the band already shared the stage supporting Muse and Guns N’ Roses. Upcoming in June, the band will once again support Muse for five dates across the UK & EU.

The group hit the road in support of their explosive full-length debut album, ERROR, out now via LAVA/Republic Records. It amassed over 110 million-plus streams and earned widespread critical acclaim.

Meanwhile, their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” [with Alessia Cara] soundtracked a trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and they were chosen Spotify EQUAL Mexico’s artist for last August.

OUTBURN has proclaimed, “The Warning didn’t just warm up the crowd, they lit them on fire.” As they continue to evolve into a force on stage and modern rock contenders, don’t miss them on the ERROR North America Tour. Get ready for more from The Warning.

‘ERROR’ TOUR DATES – NORTH AMERICAN LEG:

April 30 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

May 2 – The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA

May 3 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

May 4 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

May 6 – U Fest (KUPD) – Phoenix, AZ

May 8 – Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

May 9 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

May 11 – Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

May 12 – Scoot Inn – Austin, TX

May 13 – Buzzfest (KBUZ) – Woodlands, TX

May 14 – Godsmack (KEGL) – Dallas, TX

May 16 – House of Blues – New Orleans, LA

May 17 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

May 18 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

May 19 – Welcome to Rockville Festival – Daytona Beach, FL

May 21 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

May 22 – Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

May 23 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES:

May 27 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Plymouth, UK

June 3 – Rock Im Ring Festival – Nurnberg, Germany

June 4 – Rock Am Ring Festival – Nurburgring, Germany

June 9 – Download Festival – Donington Park, UK

June 14 – Loud Fest – Zurich, Switzerland

June 15 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Lyon, France

June 20 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Huddersfield, UK

June 23 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Glassglow, UK

June 27 – Will of the People Tour (Muse Support) – Milton Keynes, UK

Oct 21 – Headline (Teatro Diana) – Guadalajara, MX

Oct 28 – Headline (Pepsi Center) – CDMX, MX